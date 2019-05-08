283 guns turned into Sask. police for destruction during amnesty

The second gun amnesty in Saskatchewan in as many years wrapped up last month. Seven Sask. police services collected a combined 283 guns from March 25 to April 19.

"Many times, people say 'You have no idea what a relief it is for me or my family to have this firearm out of this house,'" Regina police Chief Evan Bray said of interactions between public and police during amnesty.

This year's amnesty brought in less than last year, which saw 369 guns turned into police for destruction.

It's the second time a province-wide gun amnesty has been held in Saskatchewan, but the third time Regina police have participated in one. The Regina Police Service collected 157 guns for destruction in 2017.

The Regina Police Service collected 57 guns this year. There were 101 turned over to RPS last year and 157 in 2017. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Next year could be the last, but the Saskatchewan Association of Police will assess after its conclusion, Bray said. Some other municipal forces could have amnesties in the future without the rest of the province, he added.

Bray said guns are an issue which must be tackled from different angles. He said the amnesty period has been a "fresh breath of air" for people who, for example, inherited guns or moved into a home with a gun left behind.

"Some of the firearms that are used illegally in our community are acquired through break and enters, or through them taking them from vehicles or houses when they're not stored properly," Bray said.

"Really what we're doing is we're trying to take away the possibility of it falling into the hands of someone who's going to use it illegally."

No charges were laid during the amnesty period.

Breakdown of numbers