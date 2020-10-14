Sask. Green Party releases platform; promises a living wage, local food security act

The Saskatchewan Green Party released its platform on Tuesday. The platform is not fully costed, but does make a number of promises and plans including establishing a local food security act and implementing a living wage.

"I believe in our Saskatchewan people and our ability to get the job done," Naomi Hunter, leader of the Saskatchewan Green Party, said in a statement.

"Right now that job is to take care of one another and work hard for a just and green recovery from the dual crises we face, COVID-19 [and] the climate catastrophe."

The Green's platform also includes electoral reform promises, including an end to the first past-the-post voting system and lowering the voting age to 16.

Other focuses include creating jobs in small businesses, green energy expansion, agriculture and conservation measures. The platform also promotes exploring import substitution to sustain local producers.

The party said the guaranteed livable income mentioned in its platform would eliminate poverty in the province by ensuring that each resident's income does not fall below the level necessary to meet their basic needs.

Victor Lau, Deputy Leader of the Sask. Green Party and a candidate for Regina Douglas Park says the guaranteed livable income is a key component of the party's platform

"As we're trying to start the economy up after COVID-19, we want to make sure that people have the necessary income supports in place so that nobody falls through the cracks — they don't basically get evicted due to not having rent or they don't have enough money to put food on the table," Lau said.

Lau says that if elected to provincial government, the party would want to work with the federal government on climate goals.

"Justin Trudeau seemingly, in his throne speech, hinted that he wanted to move toward a green economic recovery. I think our platform actually dovetails really well with that. We don't want to have an antagonistic kind of relationship with the federal government," Lau said.

"What we're offering as a Green Party government is to work with the federal government to bring prosperity to Saskatchewan, as well as the rest of Canada."