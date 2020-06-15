Sask. gov't expects four years of deficits, then surplus in 2024-2025

The Saskatchewan government is projecting deficits until 2024-25, when it is forecasting a $125-million surplus.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer provided a first-quarter fiscal update on Thursday.

The government is now projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for 2020-21, which is lower than the initial projection of $2.4 billion released in June.

"Saskatchewan's fiscal foundation is solid and our province's economy and economies around the world continue to reopen and recover," Harpauer said in a news release.

"We have seen positive signs in recent months but we are aware that certain sectors and industries continue to face significant challenges."

Thursday's update says revenue is $398 million higher than was budgeted, at $14.05 billion, with $338 million of that due to federal funding from the Safe Restart Agreement. The government is forecasting a "modest" $56-million increase in resource revenue.

Expenses are forecasted at $16.18 billion, an increase of $103 million from the budget. The increases come from $72 million to health, $70 million to municipalities and $35 million for the tourism industry.

The government's COVID-19 contingency fund is now at $160 million, after $40 million was made available to school divisions.

"The health and safety of Saskatchewan people are our highest priorities as we continue to meet the challenge of the global pandemic," Harpauer said.

"Our government is investing in priorities and ensuring the province is well-positioned to recover and return to balance over time."

The province does not forecast revenue to reach pre-COVID levels until 2022-23. Its projected deficits are:

$1.4 billion in 2021-22.

$855 million in 2022-23.

$340 million in 2023-24.

A surplus of $125 million is being projected for 2024-25.

The government said its projections are based on expense growth at 1.5 per cent per year, the reopening of the provincial, Canadian and global economies at their current rates, and mitigating any resurgence in COVID-19.