Sask. government to allow third party liquor warehouses

The government of Saskatchewan is changing the rules to allow third party liquor warehouses to distribute specialty products.

The amendments to the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997 were introduced in the legislature on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Administration minister Gene Makowsky said the change will allow the third party warehouses to distribute a broad range of specialty beer, wine and spirits.

"We already use Saskatchewan-based third party warehouses to distribute beer and coolers to retailers but have been sourcing many specialty products from warehouses outside of the province," Makowsky said in a news release.

Improved access to niche products

The news release said that allowing third party warehouses to operate will allow the SLGA to maintain efficient distribution of popular, high-volume wine and spirits. All mark-up on liquor will still be collected by the SLGA.

Specialty products account for about five per cent of the province's liquor sales and includes products that are typically ordered in small quantities or on an irregular basis.

The products are usually ordered from out-of-province warehouses, received, and then shipped out to retailers through the SLGA's distribution centre.

Makowsky said the change is a positive one for businesses who want to operate in Saskatchewan.

"It will also mean improved access to these niche products for retailers and their customers," Makowsky's statement said.