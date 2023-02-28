Sask. government follows in Ottawa's footsteps, bans TikTok app from government devices

The Government of Saskatchewan has chosen to side with the federal government and ban the social media app TikTok from all devices owned by the provincial government.

The video-focused social media platform is owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance. Chinese laws allow the country to demand access to user data.

Canadian politicians had to delete the app from their government-owned phones after the federal government and House of Commons both decided to ban it from their devices, citing security reasons.

The Saskatchewan government released a statement on Wednesday announcing it would ban the application from "all government-owned devices pending the results of the federal threat assessment."

"This direction applies to all ministries, Crowns and agencies, and is also being adopted by the government caucus."

Late Tuesday afternoon the Saskatchewan government said in an email it hadn't decided whether it would follow the same route as the federal government.

It acknowledged the federal government's decision, and said officials were consulting the provincial Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner and the federal Chief Information Officer to determine how they will manage the app on government-owned devices.

Provinces including Nova Scotia and Quebec have already moved to ban its use on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.

Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board in Ottawa, said in a statement that the chief information officer has determined the app "presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security."

"While the risks of using this application are clear, we have no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised."

The app was deleted and blocked on all federal government-issued mobile devices on Tuesday.

And the House of Commons rules mean the app must be removed from House-provided devices by Friday, though the ban does not require the app to be removed from personal devices.