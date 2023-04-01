SLGA continues to sell off liquor stores, bringing in nearly $3M

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has brought in millions more dollars selling off liquor stores across the province.

On May 1, the government announced Crown-owned shops in Esterhazy, La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows, Creighton, Carlyle, Humboldt and Moosomin sold for more than $2 million total.

A week later, the government said it had accepted offers for properties in Biggar and Watrous for a total of $800,000.

"Selling the properties is another step in the process to wind down SLGA Retail Inc., and the proceeds from the sales will also support important public services across the province," said SLGA Minister Lori Carr in a press release.

SLGA Retail Inc. owned 19 of its 34 store properties. Five will be repurposed for other government organizations to use.

Currently, there are two more buildings listed for sale on SLGA's website: one in Nipawin and one in Assiniboia.

Sales adding up

In last year's throne speech, the Saskatchewan government said it would be closing down provincially owned liquor stores and launching an auction for the liquor licences.

Thirty-five licences were sold during that initial auction run, bringing in $45 million. Some larger bids ran into the millions, like in the town of La Ronge, where a licence was sold for $3.3 million.

Carr said in a previous statement that the revenue will be used for "high-quality public services we all enjoy," but didn't expand on what specifically the money would go toward.

Meanwhile, the move to sell has left 400 former liquor store employees out of work.