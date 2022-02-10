Sask. government preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years next week

Health Canada has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to five years. On Thursday morning, the Government of Saskatchewan announced it is working to roll out those vaccines shortly.

The vaccines will be administered in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

The province says it is placing its order for the jabs now. It anticipates that a supply will be available in the province during the week of July 18.

The government says it will announce details of how it will deliver these vaccines throughout the province before the doses arrive.

Saskatchewan expects Moderna doses for young children to arrive the week of July 18. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is expected to post its guidance for these vaccines shortly. The province says this will help inform policies around intervals, and around immunizing children who are at risk or immunocompromised.

The province says the initial Moderna vaccine supplies for this young age group may be limited, so its plans may include a staged approach to delivery.

The vaccine requires two doses given about four weeks apart.

Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for young children between six months and five years old was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review.