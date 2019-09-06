Sask. government announces one-time bursaries for post-secondary students

The Saskatchewan government has announced emergency financial aid for post-secondary students.

In a release, the province says it will make up to $1.5 million in financial aid available for students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Advanced Education said the money is for students with limited financial resources and supports, and whose studies and employment have been disrupted. It said the amount for each student will depend on their individual circumstances.

The ministry said funding is meant for both domestic and international students and will be given out through one-time bursaries, which will be available from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

Eligibility requirements and details of the applications will be available through post-secondary institutions within the next week to ten days, the ministry said. As well, the ministry may make adjustments when the details of federal assistance are announced.

"Our government is committed to helping students achieve their educational goals," Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in the release. "This is especially true during this unprecedented time, as some students are faced with limited supports."

The ministry also said it will work with any publicly-funded institutions to create an emergency financial aid program if the institution didn't already have one.

"We recognize the need for urgent supports to help vulnerable students, including those from northern, remote and Indigenous communities, as well as international students unable to return home," Beaudry-Mellor said in a release. "It is critical that we work with our institutions to help students who have nowhere else to turn."

Meanwhile, the University of Regina has been calling for donations to its emergency fund, which awards bursaries to students for housing, food security, technology, medical care, necessary travel or unforeseen circumstances.