All eligible Sask. MLAs have received at least one vaccination dose or have an appointment

The Saskatchewan government and the Opposition are in rare alignment on one important issue — the need to get vaccinated. All eligible MLAs have either received a dose or have booked an appointment.

The government said 22 of its members have received at least one dose and five have upcoming appointments. A spokesperson said this accounts for all eligible members.

The Opposition NDP has had three members vaccinated, including Leader Ryan Meili, who has worked at vaccination clinics.

Earlier this week, 47-year-old Premier Scott Moe said he would not be picky about a vaccine when his turn comes.

"I'm going to take the first vaccine that becomes available to me," Moe said. "It really doesn't matter to me whether it's AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, whether it's Pfizer or Moderna."

On Thursday, Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit read a members' statement expressing his appreciation for those operating the vaccination clinics, including his daughter, who is a registered nurse working at a clinic in Yorkton.

"I got my shot this week at the drive-through clinic in Regina," Ottenbreit said.

"Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to get vaccinated. The road to the end of this pandemic runs right through these clinics. So when it's your turn, make your appointment or visit a drive-thru, roll up your sleeve, and stick it to COVID."

Ottenbreit also highlighted a milestone reached by the province Wednesday, as 10,437 doses were given out, a new single-day record.

I had the opportunity in the <a href="https://twitter.com/SKLegAssembly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKLegAssembly</a> today to recognize the healthcare workers operating the provinces vaccination clinics, including my daughter <a href="https://twitter.com/KatelinCuthill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KatelinCuthill</a> <a href="https://t.co/iqyPIgTk81">pic.twitter.com/iqyPIgTk81</a> —@GregOttenbreit

As of Wednesday, the province had given at least one dose to 72 per cent of people 70 and older, 39 per cent of people 60 and older and 15 per cent of those 50 and older.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said he was pleased with vaccine uptake thus far.

"The age groups have been very good. It's been extremely good take-up across the board in all the age categories. We are going to continue to work with anybody that has any vaccine hesitancy and that's why we're rolling it out to pharmacists."

Merriman said he expects the numbers to be boosted once pharmacies are distributing doses.

He said he expected a big lineup at the drive-thru clinic in Regina on Friday due to the government's decision to lower the eligible age to 53 and older.

As of 10 a.m. CST, the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported the wait time was four to five hours. The clinic closes at 11 p.m. CST.