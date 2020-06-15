Province reports lower deficit, touts recovering economy in mid-year report

The provincial government released its mid-year report today and projected a deficit almost $400 million lower than expected.

Earlier this year, the provincial government forecasted a $2.4 billion deficit but today's report showed that to be sitting around $2 billion, an improvement of $381.5 million from this year's budget.

Revenue projections also saw an increase, to the tune of $503.5 million, or 3.7 per cent from the provincial budget announcement.

"The increase from budget is due to higher federal transfers, higher government business enterprise net income and higher non-renewable resource revenue," a statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

Tax revenues were projected to decrease by $41.2 million as a reduction in the small business tax rate was factored in. Other tax and own-source revenue forecasts were unchanged from the budget.

Expenses were forecasted to be $16.2 billion, an increase of $122 million, or 0.8 per cent. The increase covered money for the health, education, municipal and tourism sectors and was partly offset by lower-than-budgeted pension expenses and crop insurance claims expenses.

The mid-year forecast included the impacts of the government's election commitments, totalling $91.7 million and a $160 million expense contingency remained in place when the report was published.

Drop in public and net debt

The ministry said public and net debt are both down compared to the budget's forecasts.

Estimates showed Saskatchewan's net debt-to-GDP ratio, as of March 31, 2021, would be at 19.6 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, and the ministry touted Saskatchewan's credit rating as the second-highest in Canada.

"Saskatchewan's economy has performed better than originally anticipated in the June 2020 budget," Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in the release.

"Real GDP is forecast to decline 5.0 per cent, compared to a decline of 6.3 per cent forecast at budget. Saskatchewan's unemployment rate was the lowest in Canada in October and total employment, on an unadjusted basis, is nearing pre-pandemic levels. As a result, our planned path to balance in 2024-25 is unchanged."