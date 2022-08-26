The Saskatchewan government is back from summer break, handing out bucks with one hand while waving its finger at the federal government with the other.

Premier Scott Moe announced on social media Monday night that adults in the province would receive a $500 cheque.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer provided the fine print while delivering the province's first quarter financial update, saying those 18 and older who have filed tax returns will be mailed a cheque in November, at a total cost to the province of $450 million.

The update also featured something not seen in Saskatchewan in nearly a decade: a budget surplus.

Overall government revenue is forecast to break $2 billion, thanks in large part to a $1.86-billion increase in non-renewable resource revenue. Tax revenue is also up projected to be up by $536.5 million.

Harpauer said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine played a role in the province's increased revenues.

"We didn't create the war and yes, we are benefiting, our commodities are benefiting. We are not the only jurisdiction that is."

Harpauer and Moe had hinted for quite a while that the government had a plan for any revenue increase spurred by high commodity prices. The government settled on the $500 cheques, excluding gym and fitness memberships and some other recreational activities from the PST expansion planned for Oct. 1, and keeping the temporary zero per cent small business tax reduction in place.

In May, the province's Opposition asked for $105 cheques to all residents and a 1 per cent royalty hike, which it projected would generate $250 million in revenue. Moe said the latter "kills jobs."

This week, Opposition Leader Carla Beck criticized the decision not to invest the revenues into health care.

"The choice to put a billion in the government coffers, with nothing for health care, is a mistake. You don't pay down the mortgage when the roof is about to collapse," Beck said on Thursday.

When asked why the government did not provide funding to help the health-care system, Harpauer said, "each and every budget, we have increased health-care spending. But if we are using $450 million, say, just on the oil price, and then the oil price drops, where do we find that $450 million next year?"

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses rang alarm bells, posting on social media that Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital was "over 200 per cent capacity" on Wednesday.

"Ninety waiting for care with only space for 31," the union wrote on Twitter. "Nine of Saskatoon's 15 ambulances stuck with patients waiting for space, patients in hallways, being treated in ambulance bays & waiting rooms...you can't tell us urban ERs have not collapsed."

The Opposition has also called on the government to use the $62 million it received earlier this year from the federal government. The province's fiscal update indicated that the full amount has not been used.

Water-tester-gate

On Sunday, Saskatchewan's Minister Responsible for Water Security Jeremy Cockrill posted a two-page letter on social media accusing federal government workers of trespassing in three communities.

Cockrill called it "covert testing" and said producers in Pense, Pilot Butte, and Mossbank reported government workers trespassing to test water in ditches.

"When approached by producers, these employees indicated they were testing water for pesticide/nitrate levels," Cockrill wrote.

The federal government said it was aware of one incident on Aug. 11 in which federal scientists were testing near a highway in Pense and were informed they were on private land.

Two days before Cockrill's letter — and eight days after the alleged trespassing — Levi Wood, former president of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association posted a photo on Twitter of two people outside a Government of Canada vehicle.

The next day, Saskatchewan's cabinet approved an order in council tweaking the province's trespassing laws, the Trespass to Property Act 2022, "to add a new section regarding the Act and state that 'person' includes the Crown in right of Canada."

Cockrill released his letter the day after that.

Federal Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault sent his own letter on Wednesday, firing back at Cockrill and accusing the province of engaging in speculation and misinformation.

"I believe that we, and Canadians, are best served when we engage on the facts — not heated and misinformed rhetoric," Guilbeault wrote.

He denied scientists were testing for nitrates or nutrients from farm runoff.

"The claims made in the media about this incident compound other recent misinformation regarding the voluntary nature of the fertilizer emission reduction goals, mischaracterizing work that is voluntary, unregulated and being done in partnership with Canadian farmers to reduce emissions, not fertilizer use," he wrote.

Guilbeault said the federal government would pause its collection of samples in the province, referencing the tweak to the trespassing act made by the order in council.

"Federal officials look forward to working with Saskatchewan officials to better understand recent order in council rule changes, so that the important work of scientific water data analysis can continue," he wrote.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the Saskatchewan government is mischaracterizing the work of federal scientists testing water in the province. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

On Thursday, Cockrill said the province is still looking for more information from the federal government and that those concerned about any incidents should contact the public safety agency of Saskatchewan.

"We still don't have a clear answer on exactly what they were looking for. We've been communicated with that it is routine testing, but certainly the more specific the federal government could be would be helpful both for us as a provincial government and Water Security Agency, but also for our producers around the province."

The federal government said it has no details about trespassing allegations made by the province in Mossbank and Pilot Butte. The province has not provided any evidence to back up its claims.