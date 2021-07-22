Sask. government announces $119 million to aid drought-affected livestock producers

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Agriculture announced $119 million in support for cattle producers on Tuesday.

The funding is intended to help producers who have faced extra costs, such as accessing water and feed, as a result of the ongoing drought. Funding will also be available to other livestock producers.

The support falls under the AgriRecovery program, part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership agreement. The province is asking the federal government to provide an additional $178 million for the program.

According to a g overnment news release, the program will provide a per-head payment, although the amount per head needs to be finalized pending federal agreement. With full federal participation, it would amount to $200 per head.

Drought conditions are creating problems for Saskatchewan producers on both crop and pasture land. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

"The livestock sector is a vital part of our agriculture industry, and a significant contributor to our provincial economy," said Agriculture Minister David Marit in the release.

"We know producers are struggling."

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association welcomed the announcement. In the release, president Kelcy Elford said the funding will help producers during the drought.

"This support will help producers navigate these unprecedented times and help level the playing field with other jurisdictions that we are competing with for feed sources," Elford said.

The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation is in charge of delivering the AgriRecovery program to Saskatchewan producers. Details on how producers can apply will be available in the next few days.