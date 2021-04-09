Sask. government extends small business emergency payment program for another month
The program will accept applications until May 31
The Saskatchewan government is extending its small business emergency payment program for another month.
The province says its aim is to continue to help small businesses as the global COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
The subsidy is available to businesses across Saskatchewan that were ordered to temporarily close or majorly curtail their operations due to public health orders.
"While we are seeing solid success with the provincial vaccine rollout, many Saskatchewan small businesses continue to be affected by the restrictions due to the pandemic," Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan's trade and export development minister, said in a statement.
"The extension we are announcing today will continue our support for small businesses in the province, which is the foundation of our strong economic recovery."
The small business emergency payment program has had two phases and six eligibility periods so far, and has provided more than $66 million in financial support to more than 6,400 small businesses as of April 26, according to the province.
As with the other eligibility periods, the maximum payment for this eligibility period is $5,000. Payments are based on 15 per cent of the business' November 2019, December 2019 or February 2020 monthly sales revenue.
The province says that seasonal business payments are based on 15 per cent of the business' average monthly sales revenue for the months it operated in 2019.
The new eligibility period is April 1 to 30 and the program will accept applications until May 31.
The province says that small businesses that have previously applied and received payments through the December to March offering of the program will not need to reapply.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?