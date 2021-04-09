Sask. government extends small business emergency payment program for another month

The Saskatchewan government is extending its small business emergency payment program for another month.

The province says its aim is to continue to help small businesses as the global COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The subsidy is available to businesses across Saskatchewan that were ordered to temporarily close or majorly curtail their operations due to public health orders.

"While we are seeing solid success with the provincial vaccine rollout, many Saskatchewan small businesses continue to be affected by the restrictions due to the pandemic," Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan's trade and export development minister, said in a statement.

"The extension we are announcing today will continue our support for small businesses in the province, which is the foundation of our strong economic recovery."

The small business emergency payment program has had two phases and six eligibility periods so far, and has provided more than $66 million in financial support to more than 6,400 small businesses as of April 26, according to the province.

As with the other eligibility periods, the maximum payment for this eligibility period is $5,000. Payments are based on 15 per cent of the business' November 2019, December 2019 or February 2020 monthly sales revenue.

The province says that seasonal business payments are based on 15 per cent of the business' average monthly sales revenue for the months it operated in 2019.

The new eligibility period is April 1 to 30 and the program will accept applications until May 31.

The province says that small businesses that have previously applied and received payments through the December to March offering of the program will not need to reapply.