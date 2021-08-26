Sask. government extends mask, isolation mandate until the end of November

The Saskatchewan government has decided to extend a public health order that makes wearing masks in all indoor public spaces and isolating when positive with COVID-19 mandatory in the province.

The mask mandate was reimplemented on Sept. 17. The public health order behind it was set to expire Wednesday, but Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, signed a new order posted to the government's website Tuesday afternoon that extends it until Nov. 30.

"This order is necessary in order to reduce the burden on Saskatchewan's health care system, enable essential services to continue, and to reduce serious illness and overall deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the document reads.

Under the order, masks are mandatory in all public indoor spaces, including areas of a business or venues that are restricted to staff only.

Masks are exempt from gatherings in private homes or living spaces.

Youth participating in sports also do not have to wear a mask while taking part in their activity.

The same order also requires everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to immediately self-isolate for 10 days after they began experiencing symptoms or from the date they were tested.

Anyone who is a close contact of a person with COVID-19 is also required to self-isolate for 14 days after they see the infected person, unless they were fully vaccinated at the time they were exposed.

Proof of vaccination or negative test mandate also extended

Dr. Shahab also signed an extension to another public health order that requires people in Saskatchewan to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test until Nov. 30.

"I consider the following measures necessary to decrease or eliminate the risk to health presented by COVID-19 and in the public interest, in order to prevent, reduce and control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern," the document reads.

Since Oct. 1, the government has required either proof of vaccination or a negative test to access a variety of public places, including restaurants, gyms and event venues.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirements.

Individuals who don't follow the province's public health orders can be fined $2,000. Corporations who go against the rules can face a $10,000 fine, plus a victim impact surcharge of 40 per cent.