Sask. government to require all schools to fly provincial flag

The Saskatchewan government is amending its education act to make it mandatory for all elementary and high schools in the province to fly the yellow and green provincial flag.

The policy already requires schools to fly the Canadian flag at all schools in the province.

"I think that it's important for all of us to be proud of the country that we live in, whether we were born here or whether we are a new Canadian, there's a lot to be proud of in our country" Saskatchewan's Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said on Monday.

"Similarly we believe that there's a lot to be proud of by living in this great province of Saskatchewan."

Cockrill said Saskatchewan's government won't be alone in requiring schools to fly its provincial flag.

"Alberta already requires their provincial flag be flown at schools," Cockrill said. "So certainly we saw an opportunity here to add that to the legislation."

Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan's education minister, spoke about the amendment to make flying the provincial flag at schools mandatory at a scrum on Monday. (CBC)

Chelsey Balaski, director of correspondence for the government of Saskatchewan, said the Ministry of Education will be working with school divisions to determine flag inventories and next steps to ensure the provincial flag is flown at each school.

"The development of attitudes, understandings and skills that support active and responsible citizenship is foundational to Saskatchewan curricula, and the provincial flag is an important part of our history and culture," Balaski said in an emailed statement.

The Saskatchewan School Board Association said it couldn't comment on the pending legislation at this time.