Sask. gov't will co-pay for cochlear implant device replacements effective Dec. 1

Rod Rossmo was a happy man Thursday. That's because effective Dec. 1, the Saskatchewan government will kick off a co-pay model for cochlear implants to help residents who need to replace their devices.

Currently, a new processor for the implants isn't covered by the Saskatchewan health plan.

Rossmo, who is clinically deaf and relies on cochlear implants to hear, has lobbied the provincial government since June to change that.

"Many cochlear recipients and their families are going to be celebratory today, and extremely relieved with this news to provide continuous service to maintain two precious gifts: the gift of sound and the gift of peace," Rossmo said at a news conference at the legislature Thursday morning.

Left to right: Health Minister Paul Merriman, cochlear implant user Rod Rossmo and Nairn Gillies, executive director of Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, meet at the legislature on Thursday to discuss the cochlear implant expansion program. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted device that processes sound to partially restore hearing. The external processor usually needs to be replaced every five to seven years.

Companies like Cochlear Americas stop providing parts or service for old processors, essentially forcing people with cochlear implants to upgrade to newer versions.

That upgrade costs between $8,000 and $12,000, a financial burden that many Saskatchewan residents cannot afford. But later this year, the Saskatchewan cochlear processor replacement program expansion will allow residents to pay only $840 for each new device, with the Ministry of Health paying the remaining cost.

"This is indeed an exciting moment. I am most gratified to be here today. People in Saskatchewan need to be proud because of this announcement," Rossmo said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said this new program expansion is modelled after a similar program in British Columbia.

"Obviously this is something that we didn't announce in our budget. The B.C. model was a very good model in that they were only paying a portion of [the implant replacement]," Merriman said.

"There's three pieces to this. There's what the patient will cover per processor. There's also what the government will cover, but also cochlear [companies] have a return policy that they can get some money back from that."

The province currently covers the costs of the initial device, the surgery to install the implant and related audiology services.

Saskatchewan's Health Minister Paul Merriman says the new co-pay model for the cochlear implant program was based off a similar program in British Columbia. (CBC News)

In December, the Ministry of Health will provide approximately $446,000 out of the Saskatchewan Health Authority budget to cover the additional cost of replacing processors this fiscal year. The province estimates that annual costs will be approximately $300,000.

"We're going to absorb these dollars within our current [SHA] budget and then it'll be part of our budget process ongoing," Merriman said.

Also present at the legislature Thursday was Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Society executive director Nairn Gillies, who said this new government action will have a profound impact in the lives of those who rely on the hearing technology.

The Ministry of Health estimates that approximately 70 sound processors will need to be replaced this fiscal year, and approximately 50 annually going forward.

Government co-pay programs like this one exist in other provinces, including Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.