Sask. gov't announces $40M for school divisions to support enrolment growth, 'class complexity'

The Government of Saskatchewan announced Thursday that it's giving an additional $40 million to the province's school divisions to support enrolment growth and "the complexity of today's classrooms."

Operating budget for the 27 school divisions $2.08 billion for the 2023-24 school year

Laura Sciarpelletti · CBC News ·
A man in a blue suit in a gym surrounded by children.
Saskatchewan Minister of Education Dustin Duncan making a funding announcement at Bishop Filevich Ukrainian Bilingual School in Saskatoon Thursday afternoon. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

The move comes after teachers called for more money to keep up with inflation, enrolment and the complex needs of some students.

The money for the 2023-24 school year will go toward the needs of a growing and diverse province, the government said in a press release.

The funding will be split in two with $20-million to address enrolment growth and $20 million to hire classroom and other support staff.

Children sitting in a gym as a man in a blue suit speaks.
Children of Bishop Filevich Ukrainian Bilingual School in Saskatoon sit around Education Minister Dustin Duncan as he makes a funding announcement. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

"This funding will be provided to school divisions to hire resources such as teachers, educational assistants, speech language pathologists, counsellors, educational psychologists or other supports as required," the province said. 

The combined funding brings the operating budget for Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions $2.08 billion for the 2023-24 school year.

"This 4.5 per cent increase in school operating when compared to last year is part of the government's commitment to ensuring students all across the province have access to high quality education," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

