Taxpayers federation says Sask. and feds are collecting too much money at the gas pumps

Saskatchewan drivers are paying big bucks at the pumps because the provincial and federal governments are guzzling too many tax dollars, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF.)

"Every time a family pulls up to the gas pumps, they're paying 47 cents per litre to federal and provincial tax collectors. That means when you're filling up your family car, of your total bill you're paying $30 in just taxes," said CTF prairie director Gage Haubrich on Thursday.

"The simple truth is they cannot afford it."

The federation, which bills itself as a non-partisan taxpayer advocacy group, held a news conference in Regina outside a gas station, drawing attention to its "Gas Tax Honesty Report."

Taxes make up 30 per cent of the pump price in Saskatchewan, according to the report. That's why the federation is calling on both Saskatchewan and Ottawa to take action.

The federal carbon tax costs 14 cents per litre at the pump.

Since Saskatchewan does not meet the federal government's benchmark on carbon pricing, 90 per cent of the direct proceeds of the carbon tax in the province is returned to the province's residents.

However, Haubrich said he agrees with Premier Scott Moe's attacks on the federal carbon pricing plan — arguing it's too costly.

Sask. fuel tax higher than carbon tax per litre

But he also said the Saskatchewan government is contributing to the problem. The provincial excise tax on fuel is 15 cents per litre at the pump.

"The Premier rightly and regularly calls out the cost and financial pain the carbon tax causes, but continues to charge Saskatchewan drivers," Haubrich said.

"It's fairly ludicrous that the government continues to charge more than Justin Trudeau is charging, but calls out the cost that that's costing people. They have to level that playing field."

The CTF pointed out Alberta, and Ontario, two provinces that are subject to the federal backstop, have recently reduced provincial gas taxes.

Other provinces have reduced, paused fuel tax

Last summer, the Ontario government reduced the provincial fuel tax rate from 14.3 cents per litre to nine cents per litre effective until Dec. 31, 2023.

In May 2022, then Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the provincial government would pause the collection of its fuel tax. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that measure would remain in place until the end of 2023, saving Albertans 13 cents per litre.

The relief program costs the Alberta government an estimated $520 million in revenue.

The Saskatchewan government has resisted calls by the Opposition NDP to reduce or suspend the collection of its gas excise tax. Last fall, the province issued $500 affordability cheques to all Saskatchewan adults at a cost of $422 million.

Haubrich said the province's $1 billion surplus would be cut in half if it decided to suspend the excise fuel tax — meaning the province would still have money left to "spend on debt repayment or other priorities."

Gage Haubrich is the prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Province says fuel tax pays for road projects

In a statement to CBC, the provincial government defended its collection of the fuel tax arguing it helps pay to maintain and repair provincial roadways.

"Provincial road-use fuel tax revenues in Saskatchewan help maintain, build, and operate the province's roads, highways, and other transportation infrastructure. While fuel tax revenue for 2023-24 is estimated to be $507 million, our government will invest up to 17 per cent more in our highway systems than what is collected in fuel tax revenue."

The provincial government says its excise tax has remained at 15 cents per litre since 1993.

Opposition affordability critic Trent Wotherspoon said the call from the CTF mirrors what the NDP has been calling on the provincial government to do.

"We brought a motion to the floor of the Legislature to suspend the fuel tax and the Sask. Party voted against it, all while they were sitting on and raking in windfall resource revenues," Wotherspoon said.

"People deserve lasting cost-of-living relief."