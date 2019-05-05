Sask. friends 'Chasing Yesterday' to document rural life along the Red Coat Trail

Two Saskatchewan friends are photographing up and down the Red Coat Trail on Highway 13 and 'Chasing Yesterday.'

The Chasing Yesterday project started with a simple lunch. Susan Brazill and photographer Emery Wolfe began to chat. Brazill's love is for the stories behind the buildings, while Wolfe enjoyed taking photographs. It was a natural fit.

"Our first trip, we didn't even really have a plan. We just drove out south of Regina," Wolfe told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend. "I'm a small town kid—I just liked the rural life. I love all the landscape of it the scenery everything."

The old school at Cadillac is one of the places photographed by Emery Wolfe. With the photo he posted "I’m sure the kids of Cadillac still show up to play. But it’s the birds flying around that really get me." (Chasing Yesterday/Facebook)

They decided to start with a Facebook project, Brazill said, because it was something they're used to. The two decided to focus on the Red Coat Trail to have a specific idea of where to go.

"I didn't know that there was that many ghost towns along this highway," Wolfe said.

Throughout the project she researches the historical aspects at the museum or online, she said.

"We will definitely not shoot the typical, we would prefer doing something that's completely different," she said.

Susan Smith Brazill said most of their photographs are trucks, schools, homes and barns along the Red Coat Trail. (Chasing Yesterday/Facebook)

While shooting photographs, the two have very different styles, Wolfe said.

"Susan will go around and it really suits her personality too, but she'll run around a place, take a thousand," Wolfe said."I've got all this equipment. It takes me time to set up. I think through the process, it's really really slow for me."

"We look at things in a different way," Brazill said.

When the project started, they were hoping for maybe a thousand hits after a year. Now they reach 5,000 people with most posts.

Known as the Blue House of Kayville, Sask., it is one of the abandoned places captured by Chasing Yesterday's Susan Smith Brazill. (Chasing Yesterday/Facebook)

"The experience has been actually quite profound for me," Brazill said. "I have just a completely different perspective on rural life."

Brazill said the two have a huge appreciation for the abandoned buildings and the fragility of the property so they don't approach without permission and don't post the location if they don't have permission.

One place that stands out was the ghost town of Brooking, Brazill said, with the oldest cement bridge in Saskatchewan.

"The comments always are probably by far the most amazing thing about this," Wolfe said. "Because you do learn about these places, you learn all this history."

With this photograph, the Chasing Yesterday team posted that people in the town said others had left to seek prosperity in larger centres. (Chasing Yesterday/Facebook)

They also have been getting invitations from all over to come visit, including from the owner of a 100-year-old barn, and they were given the chance to look inside Hope Church.

"I really think the lesson from it is that if you if you're willing to take the risk with that digital landscape you can actually learn quite a bit and actually gain a lot of real tangible relationships from it," Wolfe said.

The photographs are mainly schools, churches, homes, barns and trucks, Brazill said.

While travelling and photographing, Emery Wolfe met a woman named Gwen on a farm near Spring Valley. Wolfe said they were instrumental in helping them find new places, such as this stone home, as she knew everything. (Chasing Yesterday/Facebook)

The two haven't travelled all the way to the Manitoba border yet, so there's lots to photograph in the future.

"We want to take over Saskatchewan," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said the project has changes their sense of the province.

"One of the things is just how fragile everything is," he said. "Once you realize that everything is so fragile you do really learn to appreciate it all that much better."