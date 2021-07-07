Saskatchewan's 4th wave response: wait and delegate

The Saskatchewan government's response to the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the province has been restrained compared to other provinces, even as cases climb and vaccinations lag.

Over the last seven days, there has been an average of 350 daily new cases — or 29.1 new cases per 100,000 people — after 305 new cases were reported by the province Tuesday.

This is the highest seven-day average reported in the province at any point in the pandemic.

Saskatchewan's case rate is second only to Alberta among provinces.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday outnumbered the total number of new vaccinations. There were 294 new vaccinations reported, the lowest number since the province began recording that statistic in March.

Saskatchewan's vaccination rates trail all other provinces except Alberta, with 71 per cent of people 12 and over fully vaccinated, along with 60 per cent of the overall population. The Canadian averages are 77 per cent and 68 per cent respectively.

Saskatchewan's bumpy path 'out of the pandemic'

Premier Scott Moe criticized the federal government's vaccine acquisition and distribution before vaccines were readily available in Canada in November 2020, saying the country would be at the "back of the line."

Moe said vaccinations were the province's "path out of the pandemic."

In February, Moe agreed with Ontario Premier Doug Ford that the prime minister should light a firecracker under the CEO of pharmaceutical company Pfizer to get more vaccines shipped to Canada.

Moe said he and other premiers would "bring a lighter to that party."

At the time, Saskatchewan was ahead of the national average in people fully vaccinated.

Moe also posted a statement calling for more certainty on vaccine deliveries and criticized Canada's standing in vaccinations when compared to the rest of the world.

"Canada is currently 34th in the world for vaccinating its population, we must work together to do better," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Canada had vaccinated 68 per cent of its population, well ahead of the United States and ahead of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

In response to comments made by Trudeau in May that the country would likely see a "one-dose summer," Moe said Saskatchewan wouldn't have a "Trudeau summer" and would provide two doses to all residents who wanted them.

Moe backed that up by offering two doses to eligible Saskatchewan residents by the middle of July.

Unfortunately, Saskatchewan now ranks next to last among provinces in the percentage of people vaccinated.

About 87 per cent of the new cases reported Tuesday were in people who had not been fully vaccinated, while 79 per cent of hospitalizations in August were people not fully vaccinated.

Masks back in other provinces, Regina, Saskatoon city facilities

On July 11, Saskatchewan removed all public health measures.

Two weeks ago, B.C. and Manitoba reinstituted mask policies for indoor spaces. On Friday, Alberta followed suit.

Saskatchewan has the highest case rates in Canada, with 210 per 100,000 people as of Tuesday. Alberta was a close second at 203.

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan and Alberta led all provinces in the rate of cases per 100,000 people. (Health Canada)

In a recent interview with CBC, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab strongly recommended people wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

When asked last week about returning to public health measures like masks, Moe called it "grossly unfair" to those fully vaccinated.

The cities of Regina and Saskatoon have implemented mask mandates for their facilities and buses due to rising COVID-19 cases. The cities said they were relying on advice from local medical health officers with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Local medical health officers also wrote a letter on Aug. 26 asking for several measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to increase vaccination rates.

Last week, the provincial government largely ignored those recommendations, only promising to work to get tier 1 and 2 health-care workers fully vaccinated.

No such policy has been presented yet, according to the president of the union representing thousands of Saskatchewan Health Authority employees.

On local matters like school division health policy, Moe said the medical health officers would be relied on locally but his government would take its cues from Dr. Shahab.

Moe and Shahab appeared on Aug. 30 to formally address the public and answer questions on the pandemic. The virtual news conference was the first of its kind since July 7.

Testing demand soars in Saskatoon, as tracing placed on individuals

Both Moe and Shahab have said the public must get used the living with COVID.

The provincial government has a Living with Covid page on its website. It includes information on testing and tracing:

COVID-19 testing will still be available. Testing locations and hours may depend on local rates of transmission and demand.

Contact tracing is a common practice for disease investigation and will continue for COVID-19.

The SHA scaled back testing hours and staffing on July 19.

With COVID-19 cases spiking in Saskatoon, the drive-thru testing centre in the city shut down three hours early last week, as it had reached capacity.

On Tuesday, the site was lined up shortly after opening.

Saskatoon reported 966 active cases on Tuesday, nearly six times the total in Regina.

The COVID-19 case curve is rising in Alberta and Saskatchewan at a faster rate than other provinces and the Canadian average (Courtesy: Health Canada)

On Friday, the SHA posted a news release announcing a change to contact tracing. The SHA said its new "modified approach" will place the responsibility of contact tracing on the COVID-positive person.

The change means that the SHA will inform the person who has tested positive about how to trace, then leave it to them.

"Leaving this up to the public to do is … absolutely irresponsible, and it's putting all of us at risk," said Tracy Zambory, the president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, calling it a "dereliction of duty" by both the SHA and the government.

Zambory said that without contact tracing, health-care workers have to "brace for a storm that we can't see coming."

Proof of vaccination left up to organizations, employers

The issue of a provincial government-mandated proof of vaccination has been balked at by both Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman since it was raised in the spring.

"I think you're infringing on people's personal rights if you're mandating things," Merriman said recently.

Moe has said he expected a vaccine passport system for air travel to be created by the federal government.

B.C., Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario have all recently introduced policies for proof of vaccination or a negative test to take part in activities and events at both public and private businesses.

Local medical health officers in Saskatchewan have called on the province to follow suit, but the government has resisted.

The provincial government said municipalities and organizations can create their policies, but only where they have jurisdiction. The cities of Regina and Saskatoon would not be allowed to implement a policy on private businesses, the government said.

Moe said he supported the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions in their decisions on proof of vaccination. He said the government through eHealth would provide the record, which will eventually be offered as a QR code.

Demand for vaccine documentation has placed pressure on eHealth, resulting in an outage last week.

What's next

As caseloads rise and vaccination numbers increase at a trickle, health officials, doctors and residents are waiting to see if the government steps in.

"If we were to adopt some of those measures like the mandatory masking, and perhaps introducing more vaccine certificates or proof of immunization and certain types of venues, we can still blunt this wave," said interim senior medical health officer for the SHA Dr. Cory Neudorf.

"The main job of public health is to try to be future oriented and in future forecasting, we're in the business of preventing disease."

The president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association called for a provincewide vaccine passport plan.

"That is essentially what would help us get to the goal of having more people vaccinated way quicker. That would save lives. That would save a lot of pressure on the health system as well," said Melfort family physician Dr. Eben Strydom.

Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious disease physician, took to social media Tuesday calling for immediate measures to deal with rising cases and hospitalizations, specifically in Saskatoon.

Hospitalizations continue to rise QUICKLY due to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SK</a>.<br><br>Sept 3: 135 hospitalized, 57 in Saskatoon<br><br>Sept 7: 154 hospitalized, *81* in Saskatoon (19 in ICU!)<br><br>Sorry to keep stating the obvious, but IMMEDIATE measures needed ASAP, <a href="https://twitter.com/SKGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKGov</a>. Please help us!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19SK</a> —@awong37

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said the surge in cases in the city was "putting a huge amount of stress on our ICUs and on our health system. Our emergency rooms are on bypass. It is a very stressful time for the community."

Clark said Saskatchewan needs a "co-ordinated provincial approach" to avoid any damaging lockdowns.

The government said in a statement to CBC it was monitoring the situation closely and will "respond accordingly in co-ordination with Dr. Shahab and our public health officials."