Former Sask. RCMP officer charged after $16K disappears from Assiniboia charity's bank account

A former member of the Assiniboia RCMP has been charged with criminal breach of trust after $16,000 disappeared from a charity's bank account.

The charges against Jason St. Pierre come more than three years after he led a December 2015 fundraising campaign for a local charity in the town, 135 kilometres southwest of Regina, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release.

In January 2017, it was discovered that there was no money in the charity's bank account, RCMP said in the Wednesday release.

A police report was filed and an investigation was started, revealing that more than $16,000 had been withdrawn from the bank account, which was then closed.

An RCMP code of conduct investigation concerning St. Pierre began, and he was suspended with pay. He resigned in June 2018.

On Monday, St. Pierre was charged with criminal breach of trust, RCMP said.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.