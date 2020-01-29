Majority of Sask. under fog advisory Wednesday morning, accident near Stoughton

A number of Saskatchewan residents woke up to heavy fog on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says near zero visibility in fog was expected or occurring on Wednesday.

Some of the affected areas include Carlyle, Oxbow, Stoughton, Lloydminster, Regina, Saskatoon, Estevan, Weyburn, Milestone, Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Kindersley, and more.

RCMP say an accident at about 8:30 a.m. CST has blocked traffic on Highway 47 south of Stoughton. RCMP say both directions are affected and traffic is being rerouted.

The fog is expected to persist through much of the morning and slightly improve in the afternoon, Environment Canada said. Dense fog is expected to redevelop over some regions in the evening.

Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for a number of regions on Wednesday morning. (Environment Canada/Website)

Environment Canada is warning people that are travelling to be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility in fog.

Online, it is reminding people to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop when driving in fog.

Anyone wanting to report severe weather can email skstorm@canada.ca or tweet with the hashtag #skstorm.