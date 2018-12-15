4 flu deaths in Saskatchewan so far this season, province says

Four people in Saskatchewan have died from the flu from September to December this year, according to the latest influenza report from the province.

Lab-confirmed cases of influenza are also up drastically this season, compared to the same period in 2017 and 2016.

From the Sept. 1 to Dec. 8 period this year, a total of 866 people were confirmed to have the flu. In 2017, from Sept. 1 to Dec. 9, there were 170 confirmed cases and in 2016 there were 87 cases from Sept. 1 to Dec. 10.

Eleven people have been sent to intensive care units in hospital with the flu this season, the report says. By comparison, during the same time frame in 2017, two people were admitted to ICUs and in 2016 there were no admissions up to Dec. 10.

A Public Health Agency of Canada report for the week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 said that there have been 16 flu-related deaths in Canada so far this season.