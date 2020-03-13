Sask. gets $75M from federal government to help school divisions with reopening

The federal government has committed $74.9 million to Saskatchewan to help school divisions prepare for the return to class.

"As we work with our sector partners to ensure a safe return to school, we know that there will be increased costs associated with staffing, preparation and supplies," said provincial Education Minister Gordon Wyant in a statement.

On Wednesday, the federal government pledged $2 billion to provinces and territories for the safe reopening of schools. A portion of the money will be given out this fall, with the rest expected in 2021.

The money can be used to help adapt learning spaces, improve air ventilation, increase hand sanitation and hygiene, and buy extra personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.

"Our children must be safe in the classroom. That's non-negotiable," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. "No parent should be losing sleep because they have to go back to work, but aren't confident schools are properly prepared."

The federal government also announced $112 million for schools on First Nations communities.

Trudeau said a safe return to school is critical to restarting the economy.

The federal government will let the provinces decide how to spend the money. It was divided based on the number of children aged four to 18 in a province with a base of $2 million to start.

Sask. to make school divisions apply for funds

The Saskatchewan government said the money will be added to a pool of $40 million taken from the COVID-19 contingency fund and $40 million in school division savings from 2019-20.

"With the federal government's contribution, there is now up to $150 million available to our education sector for costs associated with a safe return to school," Wyant said.

The provincial government said the money will be available throughout the school year, however the deadline for the first intake of applications for funding closes Thursday.

The government did not indicate how much money will be given out or what the criteria to receive funding are.

The province also provided an update on masks Wednesday morning. It said the first shipment of six million masks has been distributed to school divisions in addition to face shields. It said the second shipment of masks is expected to be delivered during the first week of school.