Sask. ridings to watch during federal election campaign as party leaders make stops in the province

Saskatchewan appears to be the latest stop on the federal campaign trail.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be visiting Cowessess First Nation Friday morning. Then he'll be travelling to Regina, meeting with a local NDP candidate and visiting the 13th Avenue Food and Coffee house in the Cathedral neighbourhood. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will be spending most of the day in Manitoba but Friday night he'll be meeting with supporters in Saskatoon.

The Conservative Party enters the 2021 federal election campaign holding all 14 seats in Saskatchewan, with 13 incumbents seeking re-election.

Here's a look at a few of the new names on the ballot and how the 2019 election shook out in the province.

Southern Sask. and Regina

Southern Saskatchewan has been a stronghold for the Conservatives dating back to the 2004 federal election. Liberal Ralph Goodale was the only non-Conservative to be elected until 2015, when NDP candidate Erin Weir narrowly won Regina Lewvan by 132 votes.

In 2019, the Conservative Michael Kram knocked off Goodale and cemented a sweep for the Tories in the province.

Kram will not face Goodale, who he lost to in 2015, this time around. Sean McEachern, a longtime Liberal Party member and former staffer for Goodale, will run in the riding. Goodale is the only Liberal candidate to run in the riding in its 33-year history until now.

In 2019, Kram beat Goodale by a healthy 7,000 votes and spent $18,000 less in the process. The 7,000 vote margin was the closest of the races south of Saskatoon.

Ralph Goodale lost his seat in Regina Wascana in 2019. He is the only person to run for the party in the riding's 33-year history until now. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

The only riding in Saskatchewan where an incumbent is not running for re-election is Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. Longtime Conservative MP Tom Lukiwski decided not to seek re-election. He is the only MP to ever represent the riding, which was contested for the first time in 2015 after a redistribution of seats in the province.

Lukiwski's successor is former Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie, who officially resigned from his mayoral post on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the riding is the only one in the province with candidates from five parties nominated.

Conservative: Fraser Tolmie.

Liberal: Katelyn Zimmer.

Maverick: D. Craig Townsend.

NDP: Talon Regent.

People's Party of Canada: Chey Craik.

Regent and Craik ran in 2019. Townsend will run for the Maverick Party, which will be making its federal election debut.

Lukiwski cruised to victory in 2019, nabbing 71 per cent of the vote. Tolmie will look to hold the seat for the CPC, but will have at least four challengers from all sides of the political spectrum hoping to siphon votes.

In the other three southern Saskatchewan ridings (Souris-Moose Mountain, Yorkton-Melville, Cypress Hills-Grasslands), the Conservatives won with more than 70 per cent of the vote.

Andrew Scheer and Warren Steinley won their Regina ridings by 16,000 and 12,000 votes. Steinley's win gained the Conservatives the seat and increased the party's per cent of the vote in the Regina—Lewvan riding from 34 per cent in 2015 to 52 per cent in 2019.

Andrew Scheer cast his ballot in 2019 as Conservative Party leader. He is seeking a seventh consecutive win in the riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Saskatoon and Central Sask.

The story in Saskatoon and central Saskatchewan in 2019 was similar to Regina and the southern part of the province.

All seven CPC incumbents are running again. In Battlefords-Lloydminster and Carlton Trail -Eagle Creek, the Conservatives took 78 per cent of the vote in 2019. In Prince Albert, the Tories received 67 per cent of the vote last election.

The margin of victory in Saskatoon was not as large, but in Saskatoon-Grasswood and Saskatoon-University, Kevin Waugh and Corey Tochor won by 13,000 and 10,000 votes respectively.

The closest race in the province in 2019 was Saskatoon West. NDP incumbent Sheri Benson lost to Brad Redekopp of the CPC by about 2,900 votes.

Robert Doucette is the former president of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan. He is running for the NDP in Saskatoon West. (Submitted by Robert Doucette)

Redekopp has a new NDP opponent in former Métis Nation-Saskatchewan President Robert Doucette, who now runs the Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre.

Northern riding

The politician with the most experience in office of any candidate running in Saskatchewan is Buckley Belanger. The longtime NDP MLA resigned earlier this month to run for the Liberal Party in the Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River riding. NDP candidate Harmonie King ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 provincial election in the Meadow Lake constituency.

In 2019, Conservative Gary Vidal defeated incumbent Georgina Jolibois of the NDP and Liberal candidate Tammy Cook-Searson in the northern riding, in what was the closest three-way race of the election in the province. Vidal received 42 per cent of the vote, while Jolibois and Cook-Searson had 28 and 26 per cent respectively.