Sask. allowed to join federal government in court to argue for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The Saskatchewan government will be taking the federal government's side in a legal fight to have the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project built.

The province has been granted leave to intervene in the Federal Court of Appeal case next month.

The province will argue the federal government adequately consulted with Indigenous peoples and followed the proper steps in approving the project.

"Saskatchewan will make submissions to the Federal Court of Appeal on the need to fairly balance the duty to consult with other matters of public interest, such as transportation infrastructure," Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release.

"Projects like Trans Mountain create a stronger economy that allow the federal and provincial governments to invest in programs and initiatives like health and education."

Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe and his government have argued the TMX expansion would allow more western Canadian oil to get to international markets, increase confidence in oil and gas development and reduce oil transported by rail, therefore freeing up capacity to transport agriculture and mining products.

While the federal Liberal cabinet has now twice approved the project, Attorney General David Lametti, "took no position for or against the leave motions brought by the Indigenous and First Nation applicants," the court said in Sept.

If approved, the pipeline could carry nearly a million barrels of oil per day from Alberta to B.C.'s coast. The federal government has said the pipeline could be completed by mid-2020.

Meanwhile, Moe's government is on the opposite side of a legal fight with Ottawa when it comes to the carbon tax.

The province has had two court rulings go against it and is awaiting a hearing at the Supreme Court of Canada in January.

On Monday, Saskatchewan's Minister of Energy Bronwyn Eyre spoke about TMX at an energy summit in Calgary.

"The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project is in the interest of all Canadians," Eyre said in her speech.

"Energy projects, including pipeline projects, are a source of prosperity. Our government continues to advocate for vital energy infrastructure, which supports national unity and enhances the Saskatchewan and Canadian economy."