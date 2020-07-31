Sask. father charged with abduction after called-off Amber Alert

A Saskatchewan man has been charged with abduction, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats after three children were allegedly taken from their mother's home in Unity, Sask.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP were called to a home in Unity for an assault complaint and a possible parental abduction.

Officers heard three children had been taken by their father and were driven away in a truck.

Police were concerned about the children's safety and began the process of issuing an Amber Alert.

Officers eventually stopped the man's truck on Highway 4 south of Kyle, Sask., and arrested him.

The three children were found safe at a home in Maidstone, Sask.

The accused's brother was also arrested and charged.

Police are not releasing the names of the accused to protect the identity of the children.

Both of the accused will be appearing in Swift Current provincial court in Swift Current on Aug. 6.

