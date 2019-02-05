'It's been an amazing run': Sask. Fashion Week to close with epic final show

Sask Fashion Week is going out with a party. The showcase of local designers is ending after eight years.

Chris Pritchard, president and co-founder of Sask. Fashion Week, said it started because he and others wanted to do something collaborative, rather than competitive.

"We were never building just a fashion show. We were creating social change in the community," he said. "We were allowing creative professionals to look at each other and interact with each other in a new way."

Pritchard said the festival is ending on a high note. To him, it's created that collaborative spirit and engrained it in Saskatchewan.

"We accomplished what we set out to do, and then some, so we're really celebrating something that was quite ambitious," he said. "This year it's a celebration."

The bar in the After Party Lounge for 2016 Sask. Fashion Week. (Sarah Turnbull)

Community Reactions

Chelsea Patterson, owner of Coda and Cade, said she supports the decision for Fashion Week to "go out on top."

"It is such a fabulous event," Patterson said. "It's been a lot of the same people working on the event for 8 years and I'm excited to see what those creatives will do next because they won't stop creating amazing things."

Patterson said she hopes others will put on their own shows now and that the city will support them.

Firdausi Yusuf started sewing at around five-years-old and now is the creator of the brand Fifi-X. (Submitted by Firdausi Yusuf.)

Firdausi Yusuf said she was motivated by Sask. Fashion Week to start her own clothing line, Fifi-X.

"It was a medium for me to showcase it to people," she said. "It is the best fashion show in Saskatchewan and a great place for creatives to build a network."

Yusuf was sad to hear about it ending, she said but was thankful she was able to take part last year. Fifi-X was launched at Sask. Fashion Week in 2018.

"It was awesome to be behind the scenes and see the amount of people that come together to make those three days successful."

Becki Bitternose (right), the designer behind PlayBuffalo, with Katie Cleveland. (Courtesy Peter Scoular)

"I'm actually really sad to hear that this is the final year," designer Becki Bitternose said. "Chris and his team have been nothing but accommodating and welcoming."

Bitternose is behind the designs of PlayBuffalo. A highlight for her was her first year in 2015.

"The crowd and energy was phenominal. It was a holy shit type of moment walking out on that stage," she said. "The comments hand shakes and hugs and words of encouragement were a drive to continue designing."

"It's been an amazing run."

The decor at the 2016 Sask. Fashion week runway room commemorated the fifth anniversary of the event. (Sarah Turnbull)

Pritchard says the final Sask. Fashion Week from May 9 to 11 will be "the biggest one yet," full of throwbacks and special surprises to bring the tradition to an epic closure.

"If you've heard about Sask. Fashion Week and thought maybe you might check it out one year, this is obviously the year to check it out."

The Final Lineup

THURSDAY

Wascana Rhythmic Dance

Prahsik Lil Monsters

The Style Academy

Lethbridge College

SS River Designs

Dauntless Devise Designs

KAOS

Manera by Nahid

Raina Haus

Noelle Lemieux

FRIDAY

Spex by Ryan

FiFi X

Hauntingly Beautiful

Edge Model Show

22 Fresh

C Lysias

Family Business / Vibes

Coda

Prahsik

SATURDAY