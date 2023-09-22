Sask. farmers can trade crops for credit to donate to food banks in new program

A new joint program will provide producers a chance to exchange their crops for credit that can be used by local food banks.

When Saskatchewan farmers sell their crop to AGT Food, a company that processes those yields, they can choose to donate a small portion as part of the crop exchange program.

That won't redirect the food away from its usual route — but instead of the farmers being paid for that portion, it will be considered credit for a food bank to buy the food it needs, like pasta or rice, from AGT Foods.

Farmers will get a tax receipt for the donation.

Those proceeds will support food banks across Saskatchewan and Western Canada, according to the AGT website, although AGT Foods president and CEO Murad Al-Katib said producers can designate their donation to stay in their region.

A diagram breaking down AGT Foods' new crop exchange program. (AGT Foods)

Al-Katib said he expects the program will help combat hunger and address the food crisis "here at home" long-term.

"Conditions are tough and the last thing that people should have to think about is getting enough food to eat," he said.

Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said the program represents the best of prairie people.

"Food does not come from a grocery store; it comes from a farmer," Bailey said in a news release. "By showcasing our generosity, and the impact of our agriculture sector, we can fight record hunger."

Farm Credit Canada says it will be matching donations to the program up to $1 million.

Will drought play a role?

Saskatchewan farmers have been struggling with droughts in recent years.

In the hardest-hit areas of southwestern Saskatchewan, some producers have had grasshoppers ruin their crops and while the southeast had it better in August, it's still facing impacts from the drought, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Despite that, agriculture minister David Marit said he's a lifelong farmer and knows the program will be successful and help those in need.

Marit said if he was hauling in a semi-load of 12 and one-third tons of grain and he was asked if he would like to donate that one-third, Marit would agree.

"I think you're going to see a lot of that," Marit said.