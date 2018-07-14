Sask. farmer left with welts from egg-sized hail

Hail pelted the Ituna, Sask. area on Friday, and for one farmer, that not only inflicted damage to his crops, but also to his body.

On Friday, the province experienced another string of storms as Environment Canada reported tennis ball-size hail in the hamlet of Jedburgh and hail the size of a hen egg in Ituna.

Colin Spilchuk and his wife were on their farm as the storm hit.

He describes the hail as "big, surreal and loud."

The Ituna area was hit with hail for about 15 minutes on Friday. (Heidi Spilchuk)

"Mostly you're in disbelief it's happening," he said.

"If you had quarter-sized hail, that's considered huge hail in our area," he said. "I was shocked."

While running to take cover, Spilchuk was hit with several pieces of hail.

"It's actually like getting a baseball hit at you at close proximity, that's what it feels like."

Spilchuk's body wasn't the only thing assaulted.

Windshields were cracked, vehicles were dented, yard lights were damaged, cattle had welts on them and some of Spilchuk's crops were destroyed.

Cars, yard lights and crops were damaged from hail. (Heidi Spilchuk)

In some areas, he says there are "barely twigs standing."

Luckily, Spilchuk has hail and crop insurance so the financial toll is minimal.

Despite the damage, both to him and his property, Spilchuk's spirits are high.

"You'd hate to live here for the whole time and never have something happen to you," he said with a laugh.

Shortly before Ituna was hit, Regina experienced a flash thunderstorm of its own.

There was a sudden downpour, along with thunder, lightening and strong wind.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 111 kilometres per hour were recorded during the storm, which lasted about 20 minutes and left some damage in its path.

Storm just rolled trough Regina and left this tree in our parking lot. <a href="https://t.co/47SbnepuPO">pic.twitter.com/47SbnepuPO</a> —@jenamhall