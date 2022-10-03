Sask. retiree helps improve equipment accessibility for young farmer

A life-changing quad accident challenged a young Saskatchewan farmer's dreams of one day taking over the family farm.

Levi Jamieson, from Moosomin, Sask., lost the use of his legs two years ago. He was in Grade 9.

"It was quite difficult getting into equipment and just being able to get out onto the farm and feed cows in the tractor," said Jamieson.

Jamieson said he pushed through the moments he felt he would not be able to farm by doing his best to try to help his parents.

Levi Jamieson says the hydraulic lift has made him more independent and he does not need as much help from his parents getting into equipment. (Submitted by Diane Jamieson)

Merle Malin, a retired farmer from Redvers, saw a photo of Jamieson in the local newspaper with a mobility assist.

Malin wanted to gift Jamieson with a hydraulic lift chair he has to help him on the farm. He has been in a wheelchair for nearly thirty years and knows the challenges it can bring.

"As a young person just starting out, it was something that I had that I wasn't using much and Saskatchewan spirit…why not give it to him?" said Malin.

Levi Jamieson sits in the hydraulic lift which was gifted to him by a retired Saskatchewan farmer. (Submitted by Diane Jamieson)

Malin reached out to the newspaper in hopes of finding Jamieson to offer him the hydraulic lift.

"I couldn't get in the vehicle quick enough and head to Redvers," Jamieson said, once he found out about the offer.

He was excited to see and try out the new piece of equipment, which usually costs $50,000.

Malin saw the hydraulic lift at a farm progress show and knew he needed to get it for himself because his children were younger and could not help him get into equipment around the farm at the time.

Levi Jamieson hopes to continue farming while in a wheelchair with the help of the hydraulic lift. (Submitted by Diane Jamieson)

When Malin was in hospital years ago, a surgeon told him there was no way he would farm again.

"I strongly believe in don't let people tell you what you can't do. It's not a 'Can't do', it's a 'Try it'", said Malin.

Jamieson said Malin is someone he can talk to when he needs to and the friendship "means a lot" to him.

He said it has made him a more independent farmer and he does not need as much help from his parents when getting in and out of farm equipment.