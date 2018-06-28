La Loche Pride parade bringing Sask. family, community together

A La Loche family is working to create change with the town's second annual Pride parade.

Ashton Janvier helped organize the first parade last year, along with his brother Ashley.

Janvier says he wanted people around the country to see a northern community celebrate LGBTQ pride.

"We did it because there was nothing like this done in the remote northern communities," he said.

"We thought we needed a gay pride parade in La Loche to help build our relationship for support and acceptance."

Janvier, who identifies as gay, said he believes a majority of the village is accepting toward the LGBTQ community.

He said there have been some challenges growing up gay in La Loche, such as bullying.

"That is why we wanted to create this event, to help the community learn more about the LGBTQ community," he said.

"People were definitely surprised, but they were also definitely supportive."

Since last year's event, Ashton has noticed some changes in La Loche.

"There is definitely a lot more acceptance for people in the community that are gay," said Janvier.

He says there is also more community support for young people to become whoever they want to be, regardless of sexual identity.

1st parade a success

Last year's event brought nearly 200 people, according to Janvier, which was more than he expected.

"A lot of people were coming and it was kind of fuelling us to be even more excited about the event," he said.

Janvier says support for the parade is growing and he expects an even bigger turnout this year.

He hopes this year's event helps draw attention to the lack of professional resources in La Loche for people who identify as LGBTQ, among other things.

The parade is scheduled to take place June 30 and includes a free community BBQ, as well as activities for kids.