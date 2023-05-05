Sask. announces plans for a new family physician compensation model

The Saskatchewan government announced plans for a new compensation model for family physicians.

The government said Friday that the new model, known as blended capitation, will be an alternative to the current fee-for-service system, under which payment depends completely on how many services the doctor provides.

The ministry said the new model will allow for "two streams of remuneration" for family doctors.

A base payment for a standard basket of services is provided for each patient rostered (a per capita payment), and the amount is adjusted by the age, gender and complexity of each patient.

Additional fee-for-service payments are available to physicians for the extra services provided outside of the defined basket of services.

The Ministry of Health said the system will "allow physicians to work collaboratively with a team of health care professionals."

It did not specify when the new system would be operational.

"We are excited to be pursuing a compensation model that supports family physician-led team-based care and a more sustainable health care system in Saskatchewan," Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.

"We take the concerns and needs of our patients and family physicians very seriously and look forward to seeing this work advance."

A similar blended capitation model is in place in other provinces like B.C, New Brunswick, Alberta, and Newfoundland and Labrador. In 2022, Nova Scotia launched a pilot program to test the new model.

The Ministry of Health, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Saskatchewan Medical Association formed a working group that recommended the new model.

The head of the SMA called the announcement "very positive news for patients and physicians."

"Family physicians are reassured to know that the government has heard their concerns and is moving forward with solutions that demonstrate they are a willing partner in addressing the challenges in our health-care system," said SMA president John Gjerve.

The government said it "heard concerns" from the SMA about the fee-for-service model. It noted it has recruited 72 family physicians and 106 specialists to Saskatchewan from outside the province in the last 20 months.

Last week, the government announced increases in pay for doctors who offer after-hours care.