2-week Sask. fall legislative sitting starting Nov. 30 will include desk shields, masks

Saskatchewan MLAs are set to return to the legislature for an abbreviated two-week fall sitting starting Nov. 30.

In the morning, the members will elect a Speaker and Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will deliver the throne speech in the afternoon.

The government said in a news release it has made modifications to the assembly, including Plexiglass shields which have been installed on the desks.

Members are required to wear masks, the government said the exact number of MLAs in the assembly is "under consideration."

In the re-started spring sitting in June and July, the government and Opposition agreed to reduce the number of members in the house. The government had 10 members and the NDP had five.

"Our government has received a new mandate from the people of Saskatchewan and I know all MLAs on both sides of the House are looking forward to getting into the Assembly and debating the important issues facing our province," Moe said in a news release Monday.

"Of course, our immediate focus will be on managing through the ongoing pandemic - keeping Saskatchewan people safe while keeping our economy open and working toward a strong recovery."

The government said it plans to pass the throne speech and introduce legislation and bills during the two weeks.