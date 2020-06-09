Sask. Education Minister to provide update Tuesday on K-12 return plans for this fall

On Tuesday afternoon, Saskatchewan Minister of Education Gord Wyant will provide an update on the province's plan for K-12 schools this fall.

The government has been weighing three options: hold a regular school year, online learning for all students or a hybrid of the two.

The province's response planning team (RPT) is made up of government officials, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, school divisions and the business community.

Last week Domenic Scuglia, director of education for the Regina Catholic School Division, said the RPT is "totally aligned" with directions from the chief medical health officer in the province and any decisions will follow public health orders.

"If we go with the hybrid motion which I think if people were betting, that would likely be the scenario we're going to be directed to do, we'll be leaving our school year in June with a plan to implement the hybrid model for September," Scuglia said.

Schools in the province were closed indefinitely on March 20. Premier Scott Moe has since ruled out having students return to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

B.C. reopened schools voluntarily on June 1. Manitoba decided to partially reopen schools on June 1 for one-on-one or small group instruction, assessments and limited programming.

Both the University of Regina and University of Saskatchewan announced they plan to primarily offer remote learning this fall.