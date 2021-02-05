Most of Sask. under extreme cold warning

A polar vortex has hit the province and there are extreme cold warnings for most of north and central Saskatchewan.

Temperatures are forecasted to feel like –40 C or colder with the wind chill.

But that doesn't mean the rest of the province gets off easy.

Southern Saskatchewan and parts of the north are still expected to see temperatures that feel like –30 C with the wind chill.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the cold temperatures will hang around for the better part of next week.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when temperatures or wind chill is expected to reach –40 C for at least two hours.

A polar vortex occurs when the gap between the temperature in the Arctic and the temperature farther south begins to shrink. This weakens the jet stream, which makes it easier for cold air to move south.

Frostbite can develop within minutes at these temperatures.

The seasonal high for this time of year in northern Saskatchewan is –17 C. For central and southern Saskatchewan, normal is typically around –9 C.