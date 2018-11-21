Sask. to extend maternity, other job leaves

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government introduced amendments to the Saskatchewan Employment Act, which will extend maternity and other job leaves.

Once the law passes, Saskatchewan's maternity and adoption leave will increase from 18 to 19 weeks, making it the longest leave available in Canada.

"During a major life event, such as bringing a child into the family or assisting a loved one experiencing a serious illness, workers should not have to worry about job security," said Minister of Labour Relations Don Morgan.

A total of 78 weeks of leave will be available to mothers or to be shared by parents, including the 18 to 19 weeks of maternity and adoption leave. The province is extending parental leave from 34 to 59 weeks for the mother of a child, if she chooses to take the full leave. If another parent decides to take the entire leave or is collecting Employment Insurance benefits, they will see parental leave expand from 37 weeks to 63 weeks.

Other leaves extended

The legislative changes also include a new critically-ill adult leave, It will allow for people to take up to 17 weeks away from their job to care for family members who are facing a critical illness.

The province is also increasing the leave for victims of interpersonal violence to 10 days. This allows victims of sexual violence to take time off to receive medical or legal help, seek support or re-locate.

"Some of these amendments were also made to allow Saskatchewan workers to fully access benefits from the federal government," Morgan said.

All of the new leaves are eligible for employment insurance, with the exception of the interpersonal violence leave.

NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer said the province should be covering those victims with paid days off.

"Other provinces do it there's no reason why a province like ours that has the worst rates of domestic violence among provinces in the country can't do it too," Sarauer said.

Morgan said the province is not entertaining paid days off for victims of interpersonal violence.