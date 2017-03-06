Up to 30 cm of snow possible in Sask. this weekend

Get out your shovels, Saskatchewan.

As much as 30 centimetres of snow could fall on parts of the province over the next 48 hours.

That's the word from Environment Canada, which issued a special weather statement about a spring storm coming Saskatchewan's way this weekend.

Rain and possible thunderstorms will enter the southwest part of the province on Saturday morning. Then comes the snow.

"Accumulating snowfall is expected Saturday night with the heaviest amounts of 10 to 15 cm falling over the Kindersley, Outlook and Leader areas," Environment Canada's statement said.

"The snow will then shift to the southeast with similar amounts of 10 to 15 cm expected to fall over areas south of the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday."

Total snowfall in some areas may exceed 30 cm by late Sunday, especially over higher terrain.

Strong winds on Sunday could create blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

The worst of the storm should be over by Sunday night, the weather office says.