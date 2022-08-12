Sask. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster dose to include anyone 18 or older

The Saskatchewan government will now let anyone over the age of 18 access their second booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they received their third dose at least four months prior.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in Saskatchewan and in other jurisdictions, which is why our province is expanding access," chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a statement that announced the expansion of the eligibility criteria.

"All COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada have been deemed safe, and our preliminary data shows that a second booster provides additional protection."

The province says immunity is shown to wane over time and boosters can help protect against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Adults will be able to book in for the fourth shot starting Aug. 12 and clinics will open up on Monday.

Previously, the second booster was available to people older than 50 or those living in long-term care or group homes with seniors.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations remain available for children between six months and five years. Kids in this age group are eligible for their first two doses.

The province says vaccination appointments are available through the SHA online or by phone, as well as Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and at some pharmacies and walk-in clinics.