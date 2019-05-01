Province expands program to screen babies for hearing difficulty

Saskatchewan newborns will now be screened for early signs of hearing difficulty in all 18 Saskatchewan hospitals that regularly deliver babies.

The province announced that it was expanding the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening Program as part of Speech and Hearing Awareness Month.

"This investment will ensure that children born in Saskatchewan with hearing loss are identified, so the proper supports can be put into place to help those children succeed," said Health Minister Jim Reiter in a news release.

The province said it is providing $523,000 for the program to purchase equipment and hire staff.

Through the program, newborns are screened for any signs of hearing difficulty.

If any difficulty is detected, the hospital will schedule an appointment with an audiologist for more detailed testing.

The province said the screening is painless and safe.

So far the screening is only available only to babies born in hospitals.

Communities that offer the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening Program include Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, Humboldt, Kindersley, La Ronge, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, Melfort, Moose Jaw, Moosomin, Nipawin, North Battleford, Regina, Rosetown, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Yorkton and Prince Albert.

Funding for the screening program comes after the provincial government cut its hearing aid plan in 2017. The move was highly criticized at the time. There is now a charge for hearing tests and hearing aids whether purchased through the health authority or private clinics.

According to the province's website, children's hearing tests are available in the Saskatchewan Health Authority through clinics in Regina and Saskatoon. Hearing tests and hearing aids for adults are available only through private clinics.