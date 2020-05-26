Some of the 12 rural Sask. emergency rooms closed due to COVID-19 will begin reopening in June
3 communities require extra time before service can be restored, Saskatchewan Health Authority says
Saskatchewan emergency rooms that were temporarily shuttered earlier this month as health officials worked to contain COVID-19 will reopen in June, the province's health authority says.
The first of the emergency rooms to reopen will be in Arcola around mid-June, with other communities to follow, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Tuesday.
"Some of the criteria being used to assess the safety and readiness for reopening emergency departments in each of these locations are training of staff and physicians, cohorting of staff, and minimal prevalence of COVID-19 in the community or surrounding communities," the health authority's public service announcement said.
The SHA said work is underway to reopen the ERs in eight other communities: Kerrobert, Herbert, Preeceville, Davidson, Wolseley, Biggar, Leader and Oxbow.
Broadview, Radville and Lanigan require additional time before the ER can open to the standard level of service.
The health authority said those three communities had been experiencing service disruptions prior to the start of the Saskatchewan government's COVID-19 readiness plan.
"The SHA will continue to work with these three communities to create a stable staffing pool to ensure consistent services in the future," the health authority's statement said.
