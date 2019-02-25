Skip to Main Content
Paramedics deploy emergency response ATV after snowmobile collision near Anglin Lake, Sask.
New

Paramedics deploy emergency response ATV after snowmobile collision near Anglin Lake, Sask.

Parkland Ambulance says it had to deploy its mobile response vehicle (MRV) for the first time this winter after a snowmobile crash near Anglin Lake, Sask.

First time ATV deployed this winter

CBC News ·
Parkland Ambulance's mobile response vehicle (MRV) is a modified ATV with heavy duty tracks for snow. (Parkland Ambulance Care Ltd.)

Parkland Ambulance says it had to deploy its mobile response vehicle (MRV) for the first time this winter after a snowmobile crash near Anglin Lake, Sask.

The MRV is a modified ATV with heavy duty tracks for snow used to bring paramedics and their gear to an emergency scene. It's also used to move an injured person closer to an ambulance.  

Paramedics responded to the collision at about 1:35 p.m. CST on Saturday, according to a news release from Parkland Ambulance.

"The 27-year-old female was safely transported and cared for by Paramedics after travelling back to the highway from 13 kilometres into the forest on trails," the release said.

The release said the MRV was needed due to the woman's location. It's the first time paramedics have deployed their MRV this winter.

Parkland Ambulance says it had to deploy its mobile response vehicle (MRV) for the first time this winter after a snowmobile crash near Anglin Lake, Sask. (Parkland Ambulance Care Ltd.)

The woman was transferred to hospital in 'good and stable condition,' said Parkland Ambulance. 

Anglin Lake is located about 70 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us