Paramedics deploy emergency response ATV after snowmobile collision near Anglin Lake, Sask.
First time ATV deployed this winter
Parkland Ambulance says it had to deploy its mobile response vehicle (MRV) for the first time this winter after a snowmobile crash near Anglin Lake, Sask.
The MRV is a modified ATV with heavy duty tracks for snow used to bring paramedics and their gear to an emergency scene. It's also used to move an injured person closer to an ambulance.
Paramedics responded to the collision at about 1:35 p.m. CST on Saturday, according to a news release from Parkland Ambulance.
"The 27-year-old female was safely transported and cared for by Paramedics after travelling back to the highway from 13 kilometres into the forest on trails," the release said.
The release said the MRV was needed due to the woman's location. It's the first time paramedics have deployed their MRV this winter.
The woman was transferred to hospital in 'good and stable condition,' said Parkland Ambulance.
Anglin Lake is located about 70 kilometres north of Prince Albert.
Comments
