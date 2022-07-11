Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Rogers customers did not receive Sask. emergency alerts during outage

Rogers says three tornado warnings, and an emergency alert about a dangerous person did not reach customers in Saskatchewan during its massive service outage earlier this month.

A person looks at their cell phone displaying a Rogers service interruption alert in Montreal, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Rogers says four emergency alerts, all issued in Saskatchewan, did not reach customers during the blanket outage that knocked out mobile, landline and Internet service to millions of customers across Canada on July 8th.

The information was included in a submission to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission that Rogers released late Friday.

It said one alert from the RCMP was related to a dangerous person while three were tornado warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Despite competitors offering assistance during the outage, the company said it was unable to switch customers to a rival carrier because that would have required access to parts of its system that were down during the outage.

