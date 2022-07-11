Rogers customers did not receive Sask. emergency alerts during outage

Rogers says four emergency alerts, all issued in Saskatchewan, did not reach customers during the blanket outage that knocked out mobile, landline and Internet service to millions of customers across Canada on July 8th.

The information was included in a submission to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission that Rogers released late Friday.

It said one alert from the RCMP was related to a dangerous person while three were tornado warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Despite competitors offering assistance during the outage, the company said it was unable to switch customers to a rival carrier because that would have required access to parts of its system that were down during the outage.