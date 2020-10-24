What you need to know to vote in the Sask. election

As polls open for Saskatchewan's 29th provincial election today, here's what you need to know before you vote.

When can I vote today?

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST

How do I know where to vote, and what my constituency is?

Each voter is assigned a specific polling station in their constituency. You can find yours on your voter information card or search by your address here.

Am I eligible to vote?

To vote in the 2020 provincial election, you must:

Be a Canadian citizen.

Be at least 18 years old.

Have lived in Saskatchewan for at least 6 months before the day the election is called.

Ordinarily be a resident of Saskatchewan.

You can also vote if:

You are a British subject who was qualified as a voter on June 23, 1971.

You meet the residency requirements stated above.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do so in person at the polls on election day.

What identification do I need?

You will need to prove your identity and your current address. You have three options for doing so:

With a valid driver's license or other government-issued ID that has your name, photo and current address.

Two pieces of ID. Both must show your name and at least one shows your current address. Elections Saskatchewan provides over 50 examples of acceptable ID.

Another voter can vouch for you. An eligible voter who knows you and is assigned to the same voting location can vouch for one other voter.

What else do I need to bring?

Elections Saskatchewan has strongly recommended all voters wear a mask at the polls. At some polling locations, per the facility management, masks are mandatory.

What COVID-19 safety precautions are being taken at the polls?

Along with voters being encouraged to wear masks, they will also be asked to stay two metres apart at all times while at the polls. Hand sanitizer will be available, single-use pencils will be provided and surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day.

What are the registered political parties?

There are six registered political parties in Saskatchewan:

Buffalo Party.

New Democratic Party (NDP).

PC Party of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Green Party.

Saskatchewan Liberal Party.

Saskatchewan Party.

How many seats does a party need to win?

In Saskatchewan, a party needs 31 seats to win a majority government. A party that wins the most seats, but fewer than 31, would form a minority government.