In the closing days of the provincial election campaign, the Saskatchewan Party and New Democratic Party leaders are making their final arguments to Saskatchewan voters.

Both Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili gave speeches encouraging voters to turn out for the final day of advance polling Saturday, or on Monday's election day, and laying out their visions for the next four years of provincial government.

Moe told a crowd in Moose Jaw why he believes voters will award the Sask. Party a fourth consecutive mandate in Monday's election.

"If you're wondering what a Saskatchewan Party would do should we form a fourth-term majority government, I think you can look no further than the history," he said.

"If you're wondering what decisions we would make in the future … you can look to the decisions we've made in the past."

Moe focused on the government's recent investments in Moose Jaw, which include a new hospital, a new school and a power plant, and on the Sask. Party's broader economic platform.

"We're going to invest in the seniors by increasing the Seniors Income Plan," he said. "We are going to continue to invest in students … by increasing the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship, and we're going to invest in families."

He also said a re-elected Sask. Party government would spur economic recovery by reducing the small business tax, "and by continuing to invest $7.5 billion in our province over the course of the next two years to further build hospitals, schools and highways."

Moe also noted how these spending plans fit within the Sask. Party's overall vision for the province's financial future.

"All the commitments that we have will operate within a balanced budget by 2024," he said.

'Vote for the change you want': Meili

In Regina, NDP Leader Ryan Meili criticized the Sask. Party for its history of austerity measures and cuts, particularly to the Saskatchewan Transportation Company, which stopped operating in 2017.

"If [the Sask. Party] is re-elected, mark my words, it will make 2017 look like a walk in the park," said Meili. "The cuts will be deeper, the selloffs will be bigger, and we will all suffer as a result."

Meili said the Sask. Party's governing record makes it the wrong party to lead Saskatchewan out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've seen this movie before," he said. "We know what Scott Moe and the Sask. Party are up to. We know they simply can't be trusted.… They're tired, they're out of ideas, and their only playbook is more cuts."

Meili laid out his pledge for what an NDP government would do if elected.

"We will invest in smaller class sizes, shorter wait times, safer long-term care, higher wages and more jobs right here in Saskatchewan," he said. "This is our home, and this is our chance to make it even better."

Meili encouraged voters to turn out to cast their ballots.

"My message to the people of Saskatchewan is this: you can vote for the change you want, and you can get it with an NDP government," he said. "So please get out and make your voice heard."

Advance polls are open Saturday until 8 p.m. Election day polls will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CBC's live election night coverage on Monday will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST.