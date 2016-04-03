2020 provincial election to be called today in Saskatchewan

It's almost official — Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe will call the 2020 provincial election Tuesday.

"It's no secret prior to Wednesday, I will have to visit the Lieutenant Governor and ask to dissolve the Legislative Assembly so that we can officially enter the writ period," Moe said yesterday, noting "the official writ period will be as short as possible."

The election campaign will be formally underway following Moe's request to Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty today.

For an Oct. 26 election date, Moe could have made the election call anytime between Sept. 21 and Sept. 30. By law, Saskatchewan's electoral period is a maximum of 34 days and a minimum of 27.

The campaign period leading up to the election on Oct. 26 will take place amid challenges raised and concerns caused by COVID-19.

There are currently six registered political parties in Saskatchewan, including the Buffalo Party, the New Democratic Party (NDP), the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Green Party, the Saskatchewan Liberal Party and the Saskatchewan Party.

Voters will be asked to choose members of the legislative assembly to represent 61 constituencies across the province.

At the time of dissolution, the Sask. Party held 46 seats in the legislature, and the NDP held 13. The remaining two seats were vacant.

A first-past-the-post system is used for Saskatchewan elections, which means each voter is allowed to cast one vote for one of the candidates in their constituency. The candidate with the most votes wins.

Voters can register to vote by mail, or they can vote in person at physically distanced polls, either in advance or on election day. People who want to vote by mail must register by Oct. 15.

While Moe's election call marks the start of the official campaign race, there has already been a flurry of pre-election activity with doorknocking, ads, mailers and a heavy reliance on social media posts.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili, whose party held Official Opposition status when the legislature was dissolved, has made several pre-election promises in recent weeks.

Moe, whose Saskatchewan Party is seeking a fourth consecutive term this year, was also busy travelling around the province for more than two weeks to announce future school and municipality projects. He has denied that these were pre-election photo-ops or that he used taxpayer-funded government communications to campaign.

A recent survey found the Saskatchewan Party had a strong lead among respondents.

In a survey conducted from Sept. 1 to 3 by the University of Saskatchewan's Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research, in partnership with PostMedia News and CBC Saskatchewan, 29 per cent of the representative sample of 400 people said they intended to vote for the Sask. Party, compared to 14 per cent for the NDP.

At that point, more than a third of respondents stated they didn't know who they would vote for if a provincial election were held mid-September.

