Buffalo Party of Sask. leader Wade Sira does not win seat, CBC News projects

The leader of the newly-formed Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan was not able to grab a seat at the legislature, CBC News projects.

Wade Sira was one of 17 Buffalo Party candidates in the election. He was defeated in the Martensville-Warman constituency by Terry Jenson of the Saskatchewan Party, CBC News projects.

Sira's party, formerly known as Wexit Saskatchewan, was tracking in second place in some ridings as polls came in, including in Cannington, Cypress Hills, Estevan and Kindersley.