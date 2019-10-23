NDP says Premier Scott Moe is 'playing political games' on possibility of early election

The spring sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature got underway Monday with NDP Leader Ryan Meili accusing Premier Scott Moe of "playing political games" with the possibility of an early election.

Meili asked Moe during the opening question period if he would be calling voters to the polls earlier than the fixed date of October 26. Moe did not provide an answer in the house and was asked by reporters afterward.

"We continue to plan for the Oct. 26 date, but in saying that we are aware we've been elected for four years and we're also aware that the premier does have the opportunity to call it [before] the Oct. 26 date if he chooses," Moe said.

When reporters continued to press Moe, he replied that an election could be called early but there are still discussions to be had.

"As I said, if there is anything contrary to Oct. 26 you would be among the very first to know."

[Moe] should be straightfroward with the people of Saskatchewan. - Ryan Meili, leader of the Saskatchewan NDP

Moe said on Friday economic unrest" caused by blockades in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief could play a factor in an early election.

Moe also mentioned COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, as a potential election trigger during last week's availability.

The premier then backtracked on Monday, when he clarified his statement about the role COVID-19 would play in an election call, saying it "will not be a factor."

Moe said five different jurisdictions in the country have minority governments which makes everyone prepared to campaign at all times. He said the "choice" for voters is more important than when they vote.

The Saskatchewan Party holds a seat advantage of 46 to 13 over the NDP. The government has also confirmed 55 of 61 candidates for the upcoming election so far. The NDP has 30 nominated candidates.

"It's pretty clear the premier is playing political games when it comes to the question of election timing," said NDP Leader Ryan Meili on Monday.

"He should be straightforward with the people of Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan's last general election was on April 4, 2016. If Oct. 26, 2020, is election day, there will have been four years, six months and 22 days between elections.

In Oct. 2018, the province moved municipal elections to Nov. 9, 2020 because the original dates were too close to the provincial election.

Fixed election law was 2007 campaign promise of Sask. Party

The Saskatchewan Party government passed fixed election laws in 2008. It was among the first laws passed by the new government and a campaign promise.

In debate as the opposition leader in April 2007, Brad Wall said, "a brand new Saskatchewan Party government is going to bring into effect in this province set election dates so all of the taxpayers and private citizens will know when and be in charge of when the election is going to be held in the province of Saskatchewan."

Wall was critical of NDP Premier Lorne Calvert saying in the house the NDP could push the election call into 2008 and serve a five-year term.

Minister of Justice Don Morgan said in debate in April 2008, "no longer will the most basic and vital democratic right be held hostage by political considerations and influences."

"No more delaying going to the polls. No more judging the political winds, trying to guess when the best time to face the voters is. We made a promise and we kept it," Morgan said.

In the house on Apr. 15, 2008 during a debate on fixed election legislation, known as Bill 4, NDP MLA Warren McCall said: "I want to make very clear, we're definitely not in favour of fixed election legislation."