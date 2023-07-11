Sask. ends funding for clean pipes for drug use, makes needle exchange requirements more strict

Saskatchewan will no longer pay for clean pipes for drug use and instructions on how to use them, reversing a policy it implemented nearly six years ago.

Third-party organizations will no longer be allowed to use funding from the province's Ministry of Health or the Saskatchewan Health Authority for those purposes, the province announced Thursday.

The changes go into effect immediately.

Tim McLeod, the province's mental health and addictions minister, said in a news release that providing "taxpayer-funded pipes" for the use of illicit drugs and instructions on how to use them sends the wrong message.

"Instead, the message coming from the health care system should be that there is hope for recovery, and there is help available through treatment," McLeod said.

He was not made available for an interview.

The change reverses a policy implemented in 2018, which was meant to help injection drug users transition away from using needles to the safer method of smoking.

The hope was that it could stop people from injecting drugs in the first place, with an overall goal of reducing the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C through used needles.

Another change announced Thursday is a requirement for needle exchanges to operate strictly on an exchange basis. That means they must receive used needles before providing clean needles.

The announcement comes after a report from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service indicated the number of drug toxicity deaths in 2023 are likely to set a provincial report.

There were 484 confirmed and suspected drug toxicity deaths in Saskatchewan in 2023. Depending on how many of the 193 suspected drug toxicity deaths are confirmed, that total could surpass the record set in 2021, when there were 404 deaths — the highest number of deaths in publicly available data from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, which dates back to 2010.

Saskatchewan remains a hot spot for HIV in Canada, according to 2022 data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The rate of new diagnoses in Canada is 3.8 cases per 100,000 people.In Saskatchewan, the rate is 20.3 per 100,000 people.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said the changes are part of the provinces transition to a "recovery-oriented system of care."

The province announced a new action plan for mental health and addiction last fall, with the goal of adding at least 500 more addictions treatment spaces to double treatment capacity in the province.

A total fo 168 treatment spaces have been announced so far, including:

26 post-treatment spaces at Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan.

32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Centre in Saskatoon.

36 virtual treatment spaces through EHN Canada, a national network of treatment centres.

14 inpatient treatment spaces at the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre facility in North Battleford.

60 other inpatient treatment spaces through EHN Canada.

Naloxone will continue to be provided for free at more than 400 locations throughout the province, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Since the take home naloxone program was introduced in 2015, more than 40,000 people in the province have been trained to use naloxone and nearly 10,000 overdoses have been reversed by members of the public.

Test strips for fentanyl and benzodiazepine contamination will also continue to be available in order to "assist law enforcement and the health care system with monitoring the toxicity of illegal drugs." The use of infrared spectrometres will also continue for same purpose.

The province's new Drug Alert System will enhance those efforts, the Ministry of Health said.