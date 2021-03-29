Sask. drivers, pedestrians brace for winter storm

Officials are warning drivers to be careful on the road Monday as a wicked storm approaches Saskatchewan.

As of 6 a.m. CST, almost the entire province was either under a winter storm or blowing snow advisory.

The storm is expected to carry wind gusts of 100 km/h and about 10 centimetres of snow in the Saskatoon region, with 5 to 10 millimetres of rain.

Further south, Regina was expected to see 2 to 4 centimetres of snow, along with wind gusts of 100 km/h by noon.

The winter storm comes after a mild weekend with daytime highs in the mid to high teens across the province.

Due to the high winds, visibility will be reduced and whiteout conditions are possible. As of 6 a.m. the Ministry of Highways had put out a Travel Not Recommended advisory for the Kindersley area due to zero visibility and icy road sections.

By 6:30 a.m., a travel advisory had also been issued for Highway 16 from Lloydminster to Maidstone.

As well, Environment and Climate Change Canada warned that temperatures will quickly fall below zero today, potentially leading to a rapid freeze of roads and sidewalks.

The City of Saskatoon said it would be sending out graders and sanding crews once the storm hit. The crews will be focusing on keeping priority roads open.

The city asked drivers to be careful on the road and to stay off the road when road conditions become treacherous.

The storm is expected to weaken by Tuesday morning.

